Washington, D.C. (AP) A sweeping House impeachment report says President Donald Trump seriously misused the power of his office for personal political gain by seeking foreign intervention in the American election process and obstructed Congress by stonewalling efforts to investigate. The findings will serve as the foundation for debate over whether the 45th president should be removed from office. The report does not render a judgment on whether Trump’s actions rise to the level of “high crimes and misdemeanors.” But it details “significant misconduct” by the president that the House Judiciary Committee will begin to assess Wednesday.