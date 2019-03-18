Ferguson, MO (KTRS) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) California made a stop in the St. Louis-area on Monday afternoon to rally support for two key pieces of Democratic legislation.

Pelosi joined Congressman Lacy Clay(D) Missouri, and other elected officials as well as community leaders at the Urban League Empowerment Center in Ferguson for the purpose of pushing for final congressional approval of two bills: HR. 1, “The For The People Act of 2019” and HR. 4, “The Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2019″. Both landmarks bills are part of what Pelosi calls efforts to restore ethics and government transparency.

“The voice and the vote belongs to the people and people can have whatever they want as long as they vote. If you don’t vote, don’t count and that’s why the other side wants to suppress the vote, to impact the policy.” Pelosi said to a room full of supporters.

“We are going to the heart of the Constitution of the United States – the right to vote, which our founders in their wisdom enabled the Constitution to be amended to do.” Pelosi added.

Clay stressed there is a lot at stake with the passage of this pair of legislation, “This is worth the fight and why is it that the other side don’t want these people to vote, to have a stake in their own government? Because they want to keep things the same.”

G-O-P Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has criticized H.R. 1, calling it a “power grab” because it would make Election Day a holiday.

Clay is the co-sponsor of both measures.