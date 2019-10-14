Sponsored Content

Written by: Pier Alsup, American Eagle Credit Union, Chief Community Engagement Officer

It’s October— and that means it’s time for baseball playoffs! It’s also time for college football and the new NHL season. If you are a sports fan, that means it’s also time to watch your wallet. It’s easy to blow your budget when cheering on your favorite team. The following are some wallet-friendly tips to save money while you savor the big game!

Set a max ticket price

If you’re going to the game, sitting up close and personal is amazing, but the atmosphere in the upper level is just as exciting— and at a lower cost. If you don’t have ticket before game day, consider waiting till after the first inning, quarter or period. Many online ticket prices drop significantly once the game begins. It’s easier than ever to purchase tickets using your cell phone. Just be certain you are purchasing your tickets on a reputable sports ticket site. And, if the game is not sold out, buy your tickets directly at the stadium box office. You can usually avoid surcharges and additional fees by purchasing tickets at the stadium box office.

Parking fees

It’s no mystery that the closer to the stadium you park, the more expensive the fee. And, prices typically jump even more for playoffs and big rivalries. When heading to the game, consider carpooling with others or park at a merchant that offers free shuttle service to the stadium. Depending the day of the week or time of day, street metered parking is also an option. The public transportation such as the MetroLink is also a great alternative to driving. Finally, consider parking several blocks away and taking an Uber or Lyft to drop you curb side.

Set an in-game spending limit

Take cash and leave your cards at home. If you only have $40 with you, that’s the most you’ll spend!

Save on eats

Eat before you go to the game! One the easiest ways to save … or to blow your budget … is with concession stand prices. If the stadium allows, be sure to bring your own bottled water and a bag of snacks in with you.

Team colors

If you have them, wear them. If you are a super fan and have to have team merchandise, it’s typically less expensive to purchase them at local retailers than at the stadium.

Stay at home

And finally, if you can’t go to the game, consider hosting your own game-day party. Make it pot-luck to save even more! There definitely something to watching the game in the comforts of your own home with friends.

You can listen and get tips for Budgeting Your Fandom on the American Eagle Credit Union segment with McGraw Milhaven HERE.

