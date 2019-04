Gasconade County, MO (KTRS) Police are working to identify human remains found in rural Gasconade County.

The remains were found Friday inside a barrel at a boat ramp along the Gasconade River. The Missouri Highway Patrol Marine Division and the Gasconade County Sheriff’s office involved the Boone County Medical Examiner’s office in Columbia, who confirmed that the contents were, in fact, human remains.

An investigation is underway to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.