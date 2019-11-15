St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis County Police say the case of a missing woman is now a homicide investigation.

The woman’s husband, 28-year-old Beau Rothwell, has been arrested and charged with evidence tampering. A probable cause statement says he was caught on camera buying bleach, carpet cleaner, and gloves. Detectives say they found bleach and blood in his carpet.

28-year-old Jennifer Rothwell was last seen Tuesday morning at her home in the 12,000 bock of Northwinds Drive.

Beau Rothwell is being held on a $100,000 bond.