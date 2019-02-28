St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The icy road condition has resulted in dozens of school closings.
School Closings Last Updated: 02/28/2019 06:26am
ASA Christian Academy | CLOSED
Abiding Savior Lutheran School | CLOSED
Affton School District | CLOSED
Al Manara Academy | CLOSED
Al Salam Day School | CLOSED
All Saints Academy – St. Norbert | CLOSED
All Saints Academy at St. Ferdinand Campus | CLOSED
Annunziata School | CLOSED
Arcadia Valley R 2 | CLOSED
Arch Community School | CLOSED
Ascension School in Chesterfield | CLOSED
Atonement Lutheran School | CLOSED
Autumn Hill State School | CLOSED
B.W. Robinson State School | CLOSED
BKA Medical Training Center | CLOSED
Bayless Schools | CLOSED
Belle Valley South School Dist. | CLOSED
Belleview R 3 Schools | CLOSED
Belleville Dist. 118 | CLOSED
Belleville THSD 201 | CLOSED
Berean Christian School | CLOSED
Bishop DuBourg High School | CLOSED
Bismarck R 5 Schools | CLOSED
Blessed Sacrament Belleville | CLOSED
Blossom Wood Day School Hazelwood | CLOSED
Brentwood School District | CLOSED
Brooklyn – Lovejoy Dist. 188 | CLOSED
CBC High School | CLOSED
Carondelet Leadership Academy | CLOSED
Centerville R 1 Schools | CLOSED
Central Institute for the Deaf | CLOSED
Central School Dist. 104 | CLOSED
Chamberlain College of Nursing | CLOSED
Chaminade College Prep. | CLOSED
Chester School Dist. 139 | CLOSED
Chesterfield Day on White Road | CLOSED
Children’s Ctr. at St. Andrews UMC | CLOSED
Christ Community Lutheran | CLOSED
Christian Academy of St. Louis | CLOSED
Christian Outreach School | CLOSED
Christ the King | CLOSED
Churchill Center and School | CLOSED
Clayton School District | CLOSED
Collinsville Dist. 10 | CLOSED
Columbia Community Dist. 4 | CLOSED
Confluence Academy ALL Campuses | CLOSED
Crawford Co. R 1 Bourbon | CLOSED
Crawford Co. R 2 Cuba | CLOSED
Crosspoint Christian School | CLOSED
Crossroads College Prep School | CLOSED
De Smet Jesuit High School | CLOSED
Dent – Phelps R-3 | CLOSED
Desoto School District | CLOSED
Discovery School | CLOSED
Duchesne High School | CLOSED
Dunklin R 5 | CLOSED
EAGLE College Prep | CLOSED – Compass Closed
East Central College | OPEN AT 11 AM
East St. Louis District 189 | CLOSED
Edwardsville Dist. 7 | CLOSED
Every Child’s Hope School | CLOSED
FFC Academy | CLOSED
FamilyForward Therapeutic Preschool | CLOSED
Farmington R 7 Schools | CLOSED
Ferguson – Florissant School Dist. | CLOSED
Festus R 6 Schools | CLOSED
Forsyth School | CLOSED
Fox C 6 Schools | CLOSED
Fredericktown R 1 | CLOSED
Freeburg Dist. 70 | CLOSED
Freeburg H.S. Dist. 77 | CLOSED
Gasconade County R 2 | CLOSED
Good Shepherd in Hazelwood | CLOSED
Good Shepherd in Hillsboro | CLOSED
Governor French Academy | CLOSED
Grace Chapel Lutheran School | CLOSED
Grace Christian Academy | CLOSED
Grand Center Arts Academy | CLOSED
Grandview R 2 Schools | CLOSED
Great Circle School | CLOSED
Hancock Place Schools | CLOSED
Harmony Emge Dist. 175 | CLOSED
Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls | CLOSED
Hazelwood School District | CLOSED
Hillcrest SDA School | CLOSED
Hillsboro R 3 Missouri | CLOSED
Holy Cross Catholic School Cuba | CLOSED
Holy Cross Lutheran School Collinsville | CLOSED
Holy Infant School | CLOSED
Holy Spirit Catholic School | CLOSED
Holy Trinity Catholic School -St. Louis | CLOSED
Hope Lutheran School St. Ann | CLOSED
Illinois Ctr for Autism Pasta Fare | CLOSED
Illinois Ctr for Autsim Belleville | CLOSED
Immanuel Lutheran School Olivette | CLOSED
Immanuel Lutheran in Rosebud | CLOSED
Incarnate Word – Chesterfield | CLOSED
Iron County C 4 | CLOSED
Jefferson County R 7 | CLOSED
John Burroughs School | CLOSED
KIPP St. Louis | CLOSED
Kingston K 14 | CLOSED
Kirkwood School District | CLOSED
Kirkwood United Methodist PreSchool | CLOSED
La Salle Middle School | CLOSED
Ladue Schools | CLOSED
Legacy Christian Academy Caseyville | CLOSED
Lindbergh School District | CLOSED
Living Water Academy | CLOSED
Logan University | CAMPUS AND CLINICS CLOSED
Logos School | CLOSED
Lonedell R 14 | CLOSED
Lutheran H.S. – North | CLOSED
MAP St. Louis | CLOSED
Madison Comm. Dist. 12 | CLOSED
Mapaville State School | CLOSED
Maplewood Richmond Heights Schools | CLOSED
Mary Queen of Peace | CLOSED
Maryville Christian School | CLOSED
Mascoutah Dist. 19 | CLOSED
Mehlville School District | Snow Schedule, 2-Hour Delayed Start
Meramec Valley R 3 | CLOSED
Midwest Institute | No AM Classes
Millstadt School District 160 | CLOSED
Mineral Area College | CLOSED
Miriam Learning Center | CLOSED
Miriam School | CLOSED
Mississippi Valley Christian | CLOSED
Nerinx Hall High School | CLOSED
New Athens Dist. 60 | CLOSED
New Day in Hillsboro | CLOSED
New Life Christian School Bridgeton | CLOSED
Normandy School Collaborative | CLOSED
North County Christian School | CLOSED
North Side Community School | CLOSED
North St. Francois Co. R 1 | CLOSED
North Technical – SSD | CLOSED
Northwest R 1 Schools | CLOSED
Notre Dame High School | CLOSED
O’Fallon IL Dist. 90 | CLOSED
O’Fallon Twp. High School 203 | CLOSED
Our Lady Queen of Peace House Springs | CLOSED
Our Lady in Festus | CLOSED
Our Lady of Lourdes – Washington | CLOSED
Our Lady of the Pillar School | CLOSED
Ozark Hills State School | CLOSED
Parkway Schools | CLOSED
Pattonville School District | CLOSED
Perry County Dist. 32 | CLOSED
Pontiac – William Holiday | CLOSED
Potosi R 3 School District | CLOSED
Prairie Du Rocher Dist. 134 | CLOSED
Premier Charter School | CLOSED
ROE 50 Alternative Ed Center Safe School | CLOSED
Red Bud Dist. 132 | CLOSED
Richwoods R 7 | CLOSED
Ritenour School District | CLOSED
River Roads Lutheran School | CLOSED
Riverview Gardens School District | CLOSED
Rockwood School District | CLOSED
Rohan Woods School | CLOSED
Rolla Public Schools | CLOSED
Rosati Kain High School | Snow Schedule
Rossman School | CLOSED
SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start SIUE ESTL Charter HS Closed | CLOSED
SS. Peter and Paul Collinsville | CLOSED
Sacred Heart Kindergarten Florissant | CLOSED
Sacred Heart School Eureka | CLOSED
Salem Lutheran School Affton | CLOSED
Smithton School Dist. 130 | CLOSED
South City Catholic Academy | CLOSED
South City Community School | CLOSED
South Technical – SSD | CLOSED
Southern Reynolds Co. R-2 | CLOSED
Southside Christian Academy | CLOSED
Special School Dist. Schools | CLOSED
Spring Bluff R 15 | CLOSED
St. Agatha’s in New Athens | CLOSED
St. Agnes School | CLOSED
St. Anthony School Sullivan | CLOSED
St. Boniface in Edwardsville | CLOSED
St. Catherine Laboure School | CLOSED
St. Charles Community College | Open at Noon
St. Clair R 13 | CLOSED
St. Clare of Assisi School – Ellisville | CLOSED
St. Clement School in Des Peres | CLOSED
St. Frances Cabrini Academy | CLOSED
St. Francis Borgia Elementary | CLOSED
St. Francis Borgia High School | CLOSED
St. Francis of Assisi School | CLOSED
St. Gertrude School – Krakow | CLOSED
St. James Catholic – Millstadt | CLOSED
St. James R-1 School District | CLOSED
St. Joachim School Old Mines | CLOSED
St. John’s Lutheran School – Arnold | CLOSED
St. John’s Lutheran School Ellisville | CLOSED
St. John Baptist in Villa Ridge | CLOSED
St. John Paul II Prep School | CLOSED
St. John the Baptist in Smithton | CLOSED
St. Joseph Catholic School Farmington | CLOSED
St. Louis Christian Academy | CLOSED
St. Louis City Public Schools | CLOSED
St. Louis College Prep | CLOSED
St.Louis Language Immersion School | CLOSED
St. Louis Priory School | CLOSED
St. Louis University High School | CLOSED
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque School | CLOSED
St. Mark’s Lutheran School Eureka | CLOSED
St. Marks Mini School Florissant | CLOSED
St. Mary’s High School | CLOSED
St. Monica School | CLOSED
St. Paul Lutheran School Des Peres | CLOSED
St. Paul Lutheran School Farmington | CLOSED
St. Paul School in Highland | CLOSED
St. Peter in Prairietown | CLOSED
St. Pius X High School | CLOSED
St. Raphael the Archangel | CLOSED
St. Rose of Lima School | CLOSED
St. Simon the Apostle School | CLOSED
St. Teresa School in Belleville | CLOSED
Ste. Genevieve Co. R 2 | CLOSED
Ste. Genevieve Head Start | CLOSED
Steelville MO R 3 | CLOSED
Strain Japan R 16 | CLOSED
Sts. Joachim and Ann School St. Charles | CLOSED
Sullivan School District | CLOSED
Sunrise R 9 | CLOSED
The Biome School | CLOSED
The Collaborative School | CLOSED
The Wilson School | CLOSED
Trinity Lutheran School Edwardsville | CLOSED
Twin Oaks Christian School | CLOSED
Union R 11 Schools | CLOSED
University City School District | CLOSED
Urban League Head Start | CLOSED
Ursuline Academy | CLOSED
Valley Park School Dist. | CLOSED
Valley R 6 | CLOSED
Valmeyer CUSD #3 | CLOSED
Vianney High School | CLOSED
Victory Christian Academy in Arnold | CLOSED
Visitation Academy | CLOSED
Washington Co. Handicapped Center | CLOSED
Washington Public Schools | CLOSED
Waterloo School Dist. 5 | CLOSED
West St. Francois County | CLOSED
Whiteside District 115 | CLOSED
Whitfield School | CLOSED
Windsor C 1 | CLOSED
Wolf Branch District 113 | CLOSED