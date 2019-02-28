St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The icy road condition has resulted in dozens of school closings.

School Closings Last Updated: 02/28/2019 06:26am

ASA Christian Academy | CLOSED

Abiding Savior Lutheran School | CLOSED

Affton School District | CLOSED

Al Manara Academy | CLOSED

Al Salam Day School | CLOSED

All Saints Academy – St. Norbert | CLOSED

All Saints Academy at St. Ferdinand Campus | CLOSED

Annunziata School | CLOSED

Arcadia Valley R 2 | CLOSED

Arch Community School | CLOSED

Ascension School in Chesterfield | CLOSED

Atonement Lutheran School | CLOSED

Autumn Hill State School | CLOSED

B.W. Robinson State School | CLOSED

BKA Medical Training Center | CLOSED

Bayless Schools | CLOSED

Belle Valley South School Dist. | CLOSED

Belleview R 3 Schools | CLOSED

Belleville Dist. 118 | CLOSED

Belleville THSD 201 | CLOSED

Berean Christian School | CLOSED

Bishop DuBourg High School | CLOSED

Bismarck R 5 Schools | CLOSED

Blessed Sacrament Belleville | CLOSED

Blossom Wood Day School Hazelwood | CLOSED

Brentwood School District | CLOSED

Brooklyn – Lovejoy Dist. 188 | CLOSED

CBC High School | CLOSED

Carondelet Leadership Academy | CLOSED

Centerville R 1 Schools | CLOSED

Central Institute for the Deaf | CLOSED

Central School Dist. 104 | CLOSED

Chamberlain College of Nursing | CLOSED

Chaminade College Prep. | CLOSED

Chester School Dist. 139 | CLOSED

Chesterfield Day on White Road | CLOSED

Children’s Ctr. at St. Andrews UMC | CLOSED

Christ Community Lutheran | CLOSED

Christian Academy of St. Louis | CLOSED

Christian Outreach School | CLOSED

Christ the King | CLOSED

Churchill Center and School | CLOSED

Clayton School District | CLOSED

Collinsville Dist. 10 | CLOSED

Columbia Community Dist. 4 | CLOSED

Confluence Academy ALL Campuses | CLOSED

Crawford Co. R 1 Bourbon | CLOSED

Crawford Co. R 2 Cuba | CLOSED

Crosspoint Christian School | CLOSED

Crossroads College Prep School | CLOSED

De Smet Jesuit High School | CLOSED

Dent – Phelps R-3 | CLOSED

Desoto School District | CLOSED

Discovery School | CLOSED

Duchesne High School | CLOSED

Dunklin R 5 | CLOSED

EAGLE College Prep | CLOSED – Compass Closed

East Central College | OPEN AT 11 AM

East St. Louis District 189 | CLOSED

Edwardsville Dist. 7 | CLOSED

Every Child’s Hope School | CLOSED

FFC Academy | CLOSED

FamilyForward Therapeutic Preschool | CLOSED

Farmington R 7 Schools | CLOSED

Ferguson – Florissant School Dist. | CLOSED

Festus R 6 Schools | CLOSED

Forsyth School | CLOSED

Fox C 6 Schools | CLOSED

Fredericktown R 1 | CLOSED

Freeburg Dist. 70 | CLOSED

Freeburg H.S. Dist. 77 | CLOSED

Gasconade County R 2 | CLOSED

Good Shepherd in Hazelwood | CLOSED

Good Shepherd in Hillsboro | CLOSED

Governor French Academy | CLOSED

Grace Chapel Lutheran School | CLOSED

Grace Christian Academy | CLOSED

Grand Center Arts Academy | CLOSED

Grandview R 2 Schools | CLOSED

Great Circle School | CLOSED

Hancock Place Schools | CLOSED

Harmony Emge Dist. 175 | CLOSED

Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls | CLOSED

Hazelwood School District | CLOSED

Hillcrest SDA School | CLOSED

Hillsboro R 3 Missouri | CLOSED

Holy Cross Catholic School Cuba | CLOSED

Holy Cross Lutheran School Collinsville | CLOSED

Holy Infant School | CLOSED

Holy Spirit Catholic School | CLOSED

Holy Trinity Catholic School -St. Louis | CLOSED

Hope Lutheran School St. Ann | CLOSED

Illinois Ctr for Autism Pasta Fare | CLOSED

Illinois Ctr for Autsim Belleville | CLOSED

Immanuel Lutheran School Olivette | CLOSED

Immanuel Lutheran in Rosebud | CLOSED

Incarnate Word – Chesterfield | CLOSED

Iron County C 4 | CLOSED

Jefferson County R 7 | CLOSED

John Burroughs School | CLOSED

KIPP St. Louis | CLOSED

Kingston K 14 | CLOSED

Kirkwood School District | CLOSED

Kirkwood United Methodist PreSchool | CLOSED

La Salle Middle School | CLOSED

Ladue Schools | CLOSED

Legacy Christian Academy Caseyville | CLOSED

Lindbergh School District | CLOSED

Living Water Academy | CLOSED

Logan University | CAMPUS AND CLINICS CLOSED

Logos School | CLOSED

Lonedell R 14 | CLOSED

Lutheran H.S. – North | CLOSED

MAP St. Louis | CLOSED

Madison Comm. Dist. 12 | CLOSED

Mapaville State School | CLOSED

Maplewood Richmond Heights Schools | CLOSED

Mary Queen of Peace | CLOSED

Maryville Christian School | CLOSED

Mascoutah Dist. 19 | CLOSED

Mehlville School District | Snow Schedule, 2-Hour Delayed Start

Meramec Valley R 3 | CLOSED

Midwest Institute | No AM Classes

Millstadt School District 160 | CLOSED

Mineral Area College | CLOSED

Miriam Learning Center | CLOSED

Miriam School | CLOSED

Mississippi Valley Christian | CLOSED

Nerinx Hall High School | CLOSED

New Athens Dist. 60 | CLOSED

New Day in Hillsboro | CLOSED

New Life Christian School Bridgeton | CLOSED

Normandy School Collaborative | CLOSED

North County Christian School | CLOSED

North Side Community School | CLOSED

North St. Francois Co. R 1 | CLOSED

North Technical – SSD | CLOSED

Northwest R 1 Schools | CLOSED

Notre Dame High School | CLOSED

O’Fallon IL Dist. 90 | CLOSED

O’Fallon Twp. High School 203 | CLOSED

Our Lady Queen of Peace House Springs | CLOSED

Our Lady in Festus | CLOSED

Our Lady of Lourdes – Washington | CLOSED

Our Lady of the Pillar School | CLOSED

Ozark Hills State School | CLOSED

Parkway Schools | CLOSED

Pattonville School District | CLOSED

Perry County Dist. 32 | CLOSED

Pontiac – William Holiday | CLOSED

Potosi R 3 School District | CLOSED

Prairie Du Rocher Dist. 134 | CLOSED

Premier Charter School | CLOSED

ROE 50 Alternative Ed Center Safe School | CLOSED

Red Bud Dist. 132 | CLOSED

Richwoods R 7 | CLOSED

Ritenour School District | CLOSED

River Roads Lutheran School | CLOSED

Riverview Gardens School District | CLOSED

Rockwood School District | CLOSED

Rohan Woods School | CLOSED

Rolla Public Schools | CLOSED

Rosati Kain High School | Snow Schedule

Rossman School | CLOSED

SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start SIUE ESTL Charter HS Closed | CLOSED

SS. Peter and Paul Collinsville | CLOSED

Sacred Heart Kindergarten Florissant | CLOSED

Sacred Heart School Eureka | CLOSED

Salem Lutheran School Affton | CLOSED

Smithton School Dist. 130 | CLOSED

South City Catholic Academy | CLOSED

South City Community School | CLOSED

South Technical – SSD | CLOSED

Southern Reynolds Co. R-2 | CLOSED

Southside Christian Academy | CLOSED

Special School Dist. Schools | CLOSED

Spring Bluff R 15 | CLOSED

St. Agatha’s in New Athens | CLOSED

St. Agnes School | CLOSED

St. Anthony School Sullivan | CLOSED

St. Boniface in Edwardsville | CLOSED

St. Catherine Laboure School | CLOSED

St. Charles Community College | Open at Noon

St. Clair R 13 | CLOSED

St. Clare of Assisi School – Ellisville | CLOSED

St. Clement School in Des Peres | CLOSED

St. Frances Cabrini Academy | CLOSED

St. Francis Borgia Elementary | CLOSED

St. Francis Borgia High School | CLOSED

St. Francis of Assisi School | CLOSED

St. Gertrude School – Krakow | CLOSED

St. James Catholic – Millstadt | CLOSED

St. James R-1 School District | CLOSED

St. Joachim School Old Mines | CLOSED

St. John’s Lutheran School – Arnold | CLOSED

St. John’s Lutheran School Ellisville | CLOSED

St. John Baptist in Villa Ridge | CLOSED

St. John Paul II Prep School | CLOSED

St. John the Baptist in Smithton | CLOSED

St. Joseph Catholic School Farmington | CLOSED

St. Louis Christian Academy | CLOSED

St. Louis City Public Schools | CLOSED

St. Louis College Prep | CLOSED

St.Louis Language Immersion School | CLOSED

St. Louis Priory School | CLOSED

St. Louis University High School | CLOSED

St. Margaret Mary Alacoque School | CLOSED

St. Mark’s Lutheran School Eureka | CLOSED

St. Marks Mini School Florissant | CLOSED

St. Mary’s High School | CLOSED

St. Monica School | CLOSED

St. Paul Lutheran School Des Peres | CLOSED

St. Paul Lutheran School Farmington | CLOSED

St. Paul School in Highland | CLOSED

St. Peter in Prairietown | CLOSED

St. Pius X High School | CLOSED

St. Raphael the Archangel | CLOSED

St. Rose of Lima School | CLOSED

St. Simon the Apostle School | CLOSED

St. Teresa School in Belleville | CLOSED

Ste. Genevieve Co. R 2 | CLOSED

Ste. Genevieve Head Start | CLOSED

Steelville MO R 3 | CLOSED

Strain Japan R 16 | CLOSED

Sts. Joachim and Ann School St. Charles | CLOSED

Sullivan School District | CLOSED

Sunrise R 9 | CLOSED

The Biome School | CLOSED

The Collaborative School | CLOSED

The Wilson School | CLOSED

Trinity Lutheran School Edwardsville | CLOSED

Twin Oaks Christian School | CLOSED

Union R 11 Schools | CLOSED

University City School District | CLOSED

Urban League Head Start | CLOSED

Ursuline Academy | CLOSED

Valley Park School Dist. | CLOSED

Valley R 6 | CLOSED

Valmeyer CUSD #3 | CLOSED

Vianney High School | CLOSED

Victory Christian Academy in Arnold | CLOSED

Visitation Academy | CLOSED

Washington Co. Handicapped Center | CLOSED

Washington Public Schools | CLOSED

Waterloo School Dist. 5 | CLOSED

West St. Francois County | CLOSED

Whiteside District 115 | CLOSED

Whitfield School | CLOSED

Windsor C 1 | CLOSED

Wolf Branch District 113 | CLOSED