(AP) Missouri has awarded licenses for the state’s burgeoning medical marijuana industry, but it’s a safe bet that some of those licenses will be sold before dispensaries open later this year. Over the past several weeks, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has awarded licenses for various aspects of the industry — testing, transporting, growing — and last week, the department announced 192 dispensary licenses. The health department permits licenses to be sold as long as the sale is approved by the department. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that at least one license may already be on the market.