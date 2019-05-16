Springfield, IL (KTRS) A democratic lawmaker is working to expand the rights of gun owners in Illinois. State Rep. Monica Bristow of Alton introduced a bill that would ease the application process for Firearm Owner Identification Cards and Concealed Carry Licenses, while providing additional aid to the military and law enforcement community.
Bristow says, “Law-abiding gun owners have been under attack by special interest groups that want to unfairly restrict the constitutional rights of residents.”
Senate Bill 1139 would expand a number of rights, including extending the life of concealed carry licenses, and allowing military members to apply for licenses without the permission of a parent or guardian.