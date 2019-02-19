Sacramento, CA (AP) Illinois is one of 16 states suing the Trump administration over the President’s emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S. – Mexico boarder.

California’s attorney general Xavier Becerra released a statement saying the Trump administration’s action violates the Constitution. The states involved in the suit include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Virginia.

Becerra says there is no emergency at the border. California has repeatedly challenged Trump in court. Becerra has filed over 45 lawsuits against the administration.