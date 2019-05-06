A levee break on Chouteau Island has prompted Illinois American Water to issue a mandatory water conservation for metro east customers.
This mandatory water conservation affects about 300-thousand customers while crews make repairs.
According to Karen Cooper, senior manager of field operations and production for Illinois American Water’s Southern division, a levee broke south of Illinois American Water’s Chouteau Island intake facility. The incident, which occurred near Granite City, caused damage to the facility’s infrastructure.
“Our team reacted quickly and is working to complete critical repairs. While this work is completed, customer conservation of water use is critical to maintaining water service for customer needs including sanitation and fire protection. We thank our customers for their help and cooperation.” Cooper said.
Communities impacted include those served directly by Illinois American Water:
Belleville
East St. Louis
Granite City
Madison
Venice
Centreville
Brooklyn
Fairmont City
Sauget
Shiloh
Washington Park
Alorton
Cahokia (from Commonfields of Cahokia PWD)
Swansea
Canteen Township
St. Clair Township
Stookey Township
Smithton Township
Nameoki Township
Illinois American Water sale-for-resale (wholesale) communities are also affected. These customers will notify their customers-residents regarding the conservation requirement:
Scott Air Force Base
O’Fallon (O’Fallon provides water to Fairview Heights)
Caseyville
Millstadt
Metro-East Municipal Joint Action Water Agency (Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District & City of Columbia)
Mitchell Water District
Pontoon Beach Water District
Waterloo
Bond Madison Water Company which serves:
Livingston
Hamel
Worden
Williamson
Pierron
Pocahontas
St. Jacob
Grantfork
Marine
Three County Water District
Alhambra
The Alton service area is NOT affected. Customers will be notified if additional action is needed as well as when the conservation measure is no longer required.