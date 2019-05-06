A levee break on Chouteau Island has prompted Illinois American Water to issue a mandatory water conservation for metro east customers.

This mandatory water conservation affects about 300-thousand customers while crews make repairs.

According to Karen Cooper, senior manager of field operations and production for Illinois American Water’s Southern division, a levee broke south of Illinois American Water’s Chouteau Island intake facility. The incident, which occurred near Granite City, caused damage to the facility’s infrastructure.

“Our team reacted quickly and is working to complete critical repairs. While this work is completed, customer conservation of water use is critical to maintaining water service for customer needs including sanitation and fire protection. We thank our customers for their help and cooperation.” Cooper said.

Communities impacted include those served directly by Illinois American Water:

Belleville

East St. Louis

Granite City

Madison

Venice

Centreville

Brooklyn

Fairmont City

Sauget

Shiloh

Washington Park

Alorton

Cahokia (from Commonfields of Cahokia PWD)

Swansea

Canteen Township

St. Clair Township

Stookey Township

Smithton Township

Nameoki Township

Illinois American Water sale-for-resale (wholesale) communities are also affected. These customers will notify their customers-residents regarding the conservation requirement:

Scott Air Force Base

O’Fallon (O’Fallon provides water to Fairview Heights)

Caseyville

Millstadt

Metro-East Municipal Joint Action Water Agency (Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District & City of Columbia)

Mitchell Water District

Pontoon Beach Water District

Waterloo

Bond Madison Water Company which serves:

Livingston

Hamel

Worden

Williamson

Pierron

Pocahontas

St. Jacob

Grantfork

Marine

Three County Water District

Alhambra

The Alton service area is NOT affected. Customers will be notified if additional action is needed as well as when the conservation measure is no longer required.