Springfield, IL (KTRS) Illinois gun owners are speaking out against Governor J.B. Pritzker’s decision to sign the Gun Dealer Licensing Act. They voiced their concerns at a rally yesterday at the state capital.

Republican State Representative Terri Bryant of Murphysboro said, “We’re reasonable people, with reasonable minds. But we are not willing to allow anyone to take away something that is guaranteed to us by the constitution of our country.”

Illinois gun owners are concerned that the Act signed by the governor is just the first in a series of attacks against gun owners.