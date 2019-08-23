An attempt to serve a warrant in East St. Louis early Friday morning leaves an Illinois State Trooper shot dead. Police say the trooper was shot while trying to serve a warrant at a home in the 1400 block of North 42nd Street. The 33-year old trooper was rushed to St. Louis University Hospital where physicians tried to save his life. He’s been identified as Nicholas Hopkins, a 10 year veteran of the force. Hopkins was pronounced dead at 6:10 pm Friday evening. Three suspects are in custody.

The following is the official announcement from Illinois State Police

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE MOURN THE LOSS OF

TROOPER NICHOLAS HOPKINS

COLLINSVILLE, IL – Illinois State Police (ISP) Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly regretfully

announces the line-of-duty death of ISP South SWAT Trooper Nicholas Hopkins.

This morning, August 23, 2019, at approximately 5:26 a.m., Trooper Nicholas Hopkins,

#6141 and other ISP Troopers were executing a search warrant at a residence in the

1400 block of North 42nd Street in East Saint Louis. There was an exchange of gunfire

at the residence, and Trooper Hopkins was struck. Trooper Hopkins was transported to

a local area hospital with life threatening injuries. At approximately 6:10 p.m., Trooper

Hopkins succumbed to his injuries.

“It is with profound heartache and unfathomable sadness that we inform you of the

death of Trooper Nicholas Hopkins. Trooper Hopkins laid down his life while protecting

the citizens of this state. We are asking the public to respectfully give consideration to the

family of Trooper Hopkins and the ISP while we continue to grieve and work through this

tragedy,” stated Acting Director Brendan Kelly.

Trooper Hopkins was 33 years old and a 10-year veteran of the Illinois State Police.

Additional information will be released once it becomes available.