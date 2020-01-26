(AP) For all the gravity of a presidential impeachment trial, Americans don’t seem to be giving it much weight. As House impeachment managers make their case to remove President Donald Trump from office, voters in several states tell The Associated Press they’re only casually following the Senate trial, or avoiding it altogether. Some voters say they’re too busy to pay close attention. Others are bored of the legal arguments, convinced the outcome is preordained or just plain tired of the whole partisan saga. Web traffic and TV ratings for the impeachment trial are down.