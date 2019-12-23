Washington, D.C. (AP) Not a single Republican voted for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, but there were moments when that outcome was less than certain. Democrats recall reading a whistleblower complaint against Trump in September, and one lawmaker calls it a “jaw-hit-the-floor sort of moment.” Another lawmaker describes sneaking peeks at Republican colleagues to see if they had a similar reaction. But the Democrats didn’t get the reaction they were hoping for from Republicans. And they never would, even after nearly three months of closed-door depositions, public hearings, and procedural posturing. In the end, Trump was impeached on a party line vote, with no Republican support.