An Iranian-backed militia says the death toll from U.S. military strikes in Iraq and Syria against its fighters has risen to 25. The militia is vowing to exact revenge for the “aggression of evil American ravens.” Monday’s announcement in Baghdad came a day after U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said U.S. military strikes targeted the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia that was blamed for a rocket attack last week that killed an American contractor. Initially, 19 members of the Kataeb Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades, were reported killed but the militia’s spokesman told The Associated Press on Monday that the death toll rose to 25. He says 51 fighters were wounded.