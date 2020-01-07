Tehran, Iran (AP) The leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has threatened to “set ablaze” places supported by the United States over the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad last week. His threat sparked cries of “Death to Israel!” He made the comments on Tuesday in the city of Kerman, in front of a casket bearing the remains of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani will be buried later in the day in Kerman, his hometown in southeastern Iran. His killing has drastically raised regional tensions and escalated a crisis between Washington and Tehran.