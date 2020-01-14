Baghdad, Iraq (AP) Mass protests by young Iraqis against their country’s ruling elite helped force the resignation of the country’s prime minister. But now that the focus has turned to the conflict between the United States and Iran, Iraqis pushing back against government corruption, poor services and rising Iranian influence in state affairs worry their cause is losing momentum. The four-month protest movement was already struggling amid internal divisions and a fierce security crackdown. But in the stormy aftermath of the U.S. attack that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraqis worry their uprising is being forgotten.