Fenton, MO (KTRS) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting outside a bar in Fenton. The incident occurred shortly before 7 P.M. Tuesday in the parking lot of Borgetti’s Bar and Grill on Old Highway 141 at Fiedler Road. That’s where a man fired at least 3 shots at a van, hitting the driver in the leg. The woman is expected to be okay. Several shots also hit the restaurant, but no one else was injured. Police believe the shooting was targeted.