St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is ordered to comply with a search warrant in a perjury case involving her office.
A judge is forcing her to turn over login information so that city police can seize records related to the grand jury investigation of William Tisaby, the man she hired to investigate former Governor Eric Greitens. In question, is whether or not Tisaby lied under oath.
The computers were confiscated Monday. Special Prosecutor, Gerard Carmondy, has been attempting to execute the search warrant since February.
The next hearing is set for May 16th.