Lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee are resuming their hearing on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The panel is expected to vote on the articles later Thursday. That would send the matter to the full House for a vote, expected next week. Democrats say they have a duty to stop what one called Trump’s “constitutional crime spree.” Republicans decried what they called the “hot garbage’’ impeachment. The committee is debating amendments from Republicans to try to stop the charges against Trump, who says he’s done nothing wrong. At the center of the impeachment push is Trump’s July phone call with the leader of Ukraine, pressing him to announce investigations of Democrats as he withheld aid.