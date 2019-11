Kirkwood, MO (KTRS) Kirkwood Police need your help identifying and finding the man responsible for an armed robbery.

The incident occurred Thursday at around 3:30 PM at a business located in the 400 block of North Kirkwood Road. The man displayed a knife and demanded cash before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 50’s wearing a dark stocking cap and a gray sweatshirt.

If you have any information, please contact Kirkwood Police.