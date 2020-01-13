Tagaytay, Philippines (AP) Red-hot lava is gushing out of a Philippine volcano after a sudden eruption of ash and steam that forced villagers to flee and shut down Manila’s airport, offices and schools.

Clouds of ash blew far north of the Taal volcano, reaching the bustling capital and forcing the shutdown of the country’s main airport due to the risk to airplane engines. Thousands of villagers have fled to safety, but officials say that number could swell to hundreds of thousands.

Several stranded planes may be allowed to leave Manila’s airport once they are cleared of ash and authorities are sure ash-laded winds won’t return.