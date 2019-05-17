Springfield, IL (KTRS) A giant sculpture of Abraham Lincoln is coming to Springfield, Illinois. The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and the City of Springfield are hosting an exhibition featuring Artist Seward Johnson’s “Return Visit.”

The work is described as an enlarged version of Johnson’s original work of art commissioned for Gettysburg Plaza in Pennsylvania. will be installed May 22nd, and has two figures, Lincoln and a companion. It depicts President Lincoln after he finished writing the Gettysburg Address beside a “modern man” representing all of us.

The public is invited to view the 31-foot-tall statues at the corner of Sixth and Jefferson streets.

Photo credit: Return Visit by Seward Johnson ©1991, 2014 The Seward Johnson Atelier, Inc. Photo by John Morris of the Peoria Riverfront Museum