Edwardsville, IL (KTRS) The Major Case Squad is investigating after a St. Louis man is found dead in the metro-east.

In a release, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said that Edwardsville Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive man near Poag Road and Route 111 just after 7 A.M. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found 43-year-old Scott David Brown of the 4500 block of North 19th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Close to 30 investigators from different agencies are investigating.