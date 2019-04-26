After reviewing security video, Ladue Police say they want to talk to a male who was on the scene at Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting at Ladue Crossing Shopping Center in the 8800 block of Ladue Road. Police need the public’s help identifying the man. (See photo) The incident began with a reported shoplifting at the Schnucks store at the shopping center. A female suspect was shot by a Ladue police officer during a reported struggle. If you have any information, you are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477). The call is anonymous.