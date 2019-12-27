Tributes are pouring in from across Broadway in honor of Tony Award-winning composer Jerry Herman. The artists behind the cheerful, good-natured music and lyrics for such classic shows as “Mame,” “Hello, Dolly!” and “La Cage aux Folles” died Thursday at 88. Bernadette Peters, Harvey Fierstein and Carolee Carmello were among the stars mourning his loss. Herman was an optimistic composer at a time when others in his profession were exploring darker feelings and material. Just a few of his song titles revealed his depth of hope: “I’ll Be Here Tomorrow,” “The Best of Times,” “Tap Your Troubles Away” and “Before the Parade Passes By.”