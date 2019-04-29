Florissant, MO (KTRS) A man is arrested in connection with a shooting at an area restaurant.

According to the Florissant Police Department, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged 19-year-old Izaiah Clark with unlawful use of a weapon, after he allegedly fired shots at a vehicle in the Applebees parking lot in the 2300 block of Highway 67. The incident occurred Friday night.

Officers apprehended two suspects and recovered a gun at the scene. Clark admitted to firing the gun, and his being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond. The other suspect is a juvenile and has been referred to juvenile court.