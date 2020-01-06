St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is facing charges in connection with a pair of recent shootings.

Police say 32-year-old Kevon Lowe of the 1100 block of Aubert has been arrested on 1st degree assault and other charges. The first incident occurred on December 30th in the 5600 block of Wabada, and left a 54-year-old man with a graze wound to the head. The second occurred on New Years’ Day at Crown Food Mart in the 3700 block of Union, and left a 33-year-old man in critical condition.

Lowe is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.