Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO (KTRS) The Major Case Squad makes an arrest in the case of man found shot to death inside a running car in Bellefontaine Neighbors over the weekend.

35-year-old Jimmy Smith of the 600 block of Ludlow Drive was arrested yesterday and charged with 1st degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 35-year-old Kendric Donelson.

Donelson was found dead in his car shortly after 2 A.M. Saturday in the 10,000 block of Hedge Drive. Jimmy Smith is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on $750,000 bond.