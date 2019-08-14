St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The man who led officers on a chase Tuesday, hitting a marked police car, and injuring an officer is facing multiple charges.

18-year-old Jawan Henderson of the 1300 block of Norchester in St. Louis is charged in connection with multiple armed robberies – a number of which occurred in the past week and involved women who were sitting in their car and were robbed at gunpoint.

Jawan Henderson is charged with 5 counts of first degree robbery, 5 counts of armed criminal action, 2 counts of second degree burglary, and two counts of stealing. He is being held without bond.