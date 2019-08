St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is charged in connection with Monday’s armed carjacking in north county.

25-year-old Markel Hutton of the 300 block of Wedge in St. Louis is facing first degree robbery and other charges. The incident occurred at around 12:15 Monday afternoon in the 11-thousand block of Sugar Pine Drive. That’s where Hutton allegedly stole a car at gunpoint, then led police on a chase that ended in Illinois.

Hutton is being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond.