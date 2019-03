Eureka, MO (KTRS) A man is facing charges related to the vehicle that crashed into a Eureka restaurant Wednesday night.

The Prosecuting Attorney’s office says that 26-year-old Christopher Zotta of Pacific, is charged with DWI and leaving the scene of an accident for allegedly crashing his Kia Soul into Poor Richards Restaurant.

The building was heavily damaged and 3 people were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Zotta is being held on $25,000 bond.