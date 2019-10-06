Ferguson, MO (KTRS) A man is custody after he allegedly hit two children riding in a stoller, killing one and injuring the other, before fleeing the scene.

27-year-old Demetrius Cole of the 11900 block of Strand Place in Florissant is facing second degree murder and other charges. Just before 9:30 P.M. Friday, county police responded to a call at the intersection of Chambers and Clairmont Drive, and found the children. They were taken to an area hospital where 4-year-old Tavares Chisholm was pronounced dead. A 2-year-old is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Cole is being held on $250,000 cash only bond.