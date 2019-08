St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is charged in Sunday’s shooting death of 15-year-old Sentonio Cox.

54-year-old Joseph Renick is facing first-degree murder and other charges after allegedly shooting the teenager in the head as he was retreating with his hands raised. The incident occurred Sunday morning in the 7300 block of Vermont in the Carondelet neighborhood.

Renick has a prior felony conviction in St. Louis County from 2016.