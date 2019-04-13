St. Louis MO (KTRS) A 21-year-old St. Louis County man is charged with 2nd murder after he reportedly lead police on a high-speed chase that killed a Swansea Illinois Firefighter.

Thirty-year-old Brett Korves lost his life on April 4 at the intersection of Page Avenue and Warson Road in North St. Louis County when his car was struck and taken off the roadway. Police say Nicolas Washington was fleeing from police for traffic violations. Washington remains jailed on a 500 thousand cash only bond.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Korves’ wife and 18-month-old son who is left behind.

By Glenn Fuselier