St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is charged in connection with a homicide that occurred in the 5200 block of Maple Tuesday night.

According to St. Louis Police, 23-year-old Carlton Jones of the 4500 block of McMillan has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 33-year-old Lamont Jones.

Carlton Jones admitted to shooting the victim during a physical altercation. He is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.