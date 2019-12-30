Moline Acres, MO (KTRS) A man is facing manslaughter charges in connection with a fatal shooting in North County.

33-year-old Hutson Grace of the 1900 block of Paducah was arrested Sunday and charged with 1st degree manslaughter in the shooting death of 36-year-old Michael Dillingham.

Just after 5:30 P.M. Saturday, officers with the Moline Acres Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Gardner. Officers requested assistance from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons. The probable cause statement says that the gun went off as Grace was attempting to replace the trigger lock. Alcohol and Marijuana were involved.

Grace is being held on $250,000 cash-only bond.