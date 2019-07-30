St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police are investigating after a man finds a dead baby in his mothers’ freezer.

Adam Smith says a box had been in the freezer of his families apartment in the 6000 block of Magnolia since he was a kid. His mother told him and his sister it was none of their business, so they never opened it, thinking it was just a wedding cake topper or possibly cash.

When his mother passed away, Smith was clearing out her belongings and decided to open the box. The baby, who Smith believes is his infant sister, was wrapped in a pink blanket inside the box in the freezer for more than 4 decades.

Smith says he’s distraught over what his mother may have done, and has many questions. He says he recalls his mom speaking about losing a child at birth.