Sunset Hills, MO (KTRS) A man is in custody in connection with a car-theft that occurred earlier this month in Sunset Hills.

24-year-old Anthony Ward of the 8000 block of Patterson Drive was charged yesterday with Stealing a Motor Vehicle. He is accused of approaching a woman at the U-gas in the 10,000 block of Watson Road back on December 20th, and stealing her car.

He is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.