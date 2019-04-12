St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in South St. Louis Thursday night.

According to Police Chief John Hayden, officers were conducting a vehicle check of a suspicious vehicle near Grand and Gravois just before 8 P.M. As officers approached, the passenger fled on foot.

One of the officers chased the man to a backyard in the 3400 block of Virginia in the Benton Park West neighborhood.

Police Chief John Hayden said, “At that point in time, the suspect produces a weapon. There’s a struggle over the weapon. The officer gives commands to drop the weapon several times. At which time the officer discharges his weapon, striking him in the torso.”

The suspect, who was in his 30’s, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The man was found to be in possession of a loaded .380 caliber handgun.

No officers were injured in the incident.