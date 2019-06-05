St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A St. Louis man pleads guilty to his involvement in two armed carjackings and the death of Desmet High School Football Coach Jaz Granderson.
According to the US Attorney’s office, 23-year-old Floyd Barber pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges.
In October of 2017, Barber was involved in the armed carjacking of a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by Granderson, and was present as Granderson was shot and killed.
Sentencing is set for September 5th. As part of Barber’s plea agreement, the parties intend to recommend a 30-year sentence.