St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A St. Louis County man pleads guilty to a number of fraud charges after posing as a nurse.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says that 37-year-old Benjamin David Danneman of Eureka pled guilty Wednesday to federal charges of healthcare, social security, and identity fraud.

Danneman, who was not a nurse, used the name and nursing license number of a licensed registered nurse in order to gain employment at a number of St. Louis area facilities. The locations include Sherbrooke Village, The Rehabilitation Institute of St. Louis, and The Quarters of Des Peres – where he worked as the Assistant Director of Nursing.

He also used the identities of several persons to rent apartments, obtain loans, and buy insurance in at least 6 states.

Sentencing is set for June 12th.