St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to the 2015 shooting of a St. Louis police officer.

27-year-old Walter Saddler was sentenced on Friday to 15 years for First Degree Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, and other charges.

The incident occurred in the 4300 block of College on November 22, 2015, where Saddler was spotted with a gun and attempted to run from police. During a physical altercation, Saddler shot a 24-year-old officer. The officer, who had less than 1 month of service, was shot in the lower neck and was taken to a hospital where he was treated.

The officer and his sergeant were able to apprehend Saddler.