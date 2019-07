Moscow Mills, MO (KTRS) One man is dead and another in police custody following a shooting Thursday afternoon in Lincoln County.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 P.M. in the 400 block of Hill Street in Moscow Mills. Officers with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call and found the body of 40-year-old Brian Fredde.

Fredde and the suspect, who has not yet been identified, were known to one another.