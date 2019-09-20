St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is dead after being shot near the UMSL campus.

According to county police, officers responded to a call in the 4300 block of North Hanley shortly after 10 P.M. Thursday. Upon arrival, they found a male victim suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating. Investigators believe the shooting occurred near the intersection of North Hanley and University Place Drive.

If you have any information, please contact CrimeStoppers.