Ferguson, MO (KTRS) A 21-year-old man is facing charges in this weeks’ fatal shooting outside a Ferguson market.

Jeremiah Peebles of Ferguson is wanted for voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in Tuesday’s shooting outside Sam’s Meat Market. Twenty-year-old Keith Spencer died in the shooting.

Police say Jeremiah Peebles should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, please contact the Ferguson Police Department at (314) 522-3100.