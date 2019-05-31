Hillsdale, MO (KTRS) A manhunt is underway for a gunman who fired shots at a north County police officer.

An officer with the Hillsdale Police Department responded to a call for shots fired near the intersection of Cherry and St. Louis Avenue at around 8:30 Thursday night. Upon arrival, the man opened fire. The officer, who has been with the department for 6 years, was not struck and did not return fire. The suspect, who is described as a man in his 20’s, fled on foot. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

If you have any information, please call the Hillsdale Police Department.