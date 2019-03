St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Sunset Hills Police Sergeant Robbie Hagen says a man’s deceased body was discovered inside a car around 7 o’clock Friday night, off Gravois near Highway 270. Foul play is not suspected in the man’s death. An autopsy will be performed by the St. Louis County Medical Examiners Office.

(Photo Credit/ KTVI FOX 2 Jeff Bernthal)

By Glenn Fuselier