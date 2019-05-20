Chicago, IL (KTRS) The Illinois Department of Central Management Services says that its Suburban North Regional Office Building will be closed Monday due to a power outage.
CMS says the following departments will be shut down as a result: Revenue, Natural Resources, Human Services, Financial & Professional Regulation, Agriculture, and Emergency Management – along with the Property Tax Appeal Board, Illinois Gaming Board, Guardianship & Advocacy Commission, Commerce Commission Police, Illinois Lottery, Illinois EPA, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Operations are expected to return to normal Tuesday.