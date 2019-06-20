Maryland Heights, MO (KTRS) -A Maryland Heights police officer who was shot this morning is expected to make a full recovery.
Maryland Heights Police Chief William Carson said the 38-year-old officer was shot twice in the leg and is in stable condition. Carson said this happened around 4 a.m.during a car burglary sting operation at the Pavilion Apartment Complex.
The officer’s partner returned fire, but did not hit the suspect. That suspect along with his accomplice have both been taken into custody.
The names of the suspects are being withheld pending charges.